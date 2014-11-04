Rangers striker Macleod earns Scotland call

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Scotland's Under-21 team and has now been named in Strachan's 27-man squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier with Ireland at Celtic Park on November 14 and the friendly at Wembley three days later.

Macleod has scored seven goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season and joins a forward line including Steven Fletcher, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith and Stevie May, the latter looking for his first cap after being an unused substitute in matches with Georgia and Poland in the last international break.

Celtic's Charlie Mulgrew comes back into the squad after serving a suspension, while there is also a return for Stoke City full-back Phil Bardsley.

Mark Reynolds and Ryan Gould both drop out, while Aston Villa full-back Alan Hutton is absent with an ankle injury.

Matt Gilks keeps his place among Strachan's goalkeepers as Hull City's Allan McGregor has not returned from injury.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Matt Gilks (Burnley) Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Cardiff City)



Defenders: Phil Bardsley (Stoke City), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Craig Forsyth (Derby County), Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)



Midfielders: Ikechi Anya (Watford), Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace), Scott Brown (Celtic), Craig Bryson (Derby County), Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest), Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Shaun Maloney (Wigan Athletic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic)



Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Lewis Macleod (Rangers), Stevie May (Sheffield Wednesday), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Everton)