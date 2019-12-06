Rangers wait on Borna Barisic ahead of Betfred Cup final

Steven Gerrard is hopeful Borna Barisic will be declared fit for the Betfred Cup final – but confessed he is sweating on two other unnamed stars ahead of the clash with Celtic at Hampden Park.

Croatia left-back Barisic is an injury doubt after sitting out Wednesday’s draw at Aberdeen with bone bruising to his foot.

And Gerrard revealed he has a couple of other first-team players nursing knocks following the Pittodrie clash and they may have to join Jordan Jones (knee) on the casualty list unless they can prove their readiness before Sunday’s showpiece.

Neil Lennon is confident that French striker Odsonne Edouard will recover from a niggle in time.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Boli Bolingoli (hamstring) and Jonny Hayes (shoulder) have all been declared fit but Greg Taylor is cup-tied.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Bolingoli, Hayes, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Johnston, Griffiths, Edouard, Christie, Morgan, Sinclair, Gordon.