Rangnick takes RB Leipzig reins for pre-Nagelsmann season

Ralf Rangnick will combine his role as RB Leipzig's director of football with first-team coaching duties for the 2018-19 season, as the club waits for the Julian Nagelsmann era to begin next year.

Leipzig pulled off something of a coup by securing the highly rated Nagelsmann for the start of the 2019-20 campaign shortly after Hoffenheim announced the 30-year-old was only going to remain for one more year.

But it left Leipzig in the unusual position of having a coach lined up for the future but not for the coming campaign following Ralph Hasenhuttl's departure.

Jesse Marsch had been expected by take up the position for a year after he left New York Red Bulls on Friday, but instead he is to be Rangnick's assistant.

BREAKING: Ralf will take over as head coach for the 2018/19 season July 9, 2018

This will be Rangnick's second spell in charge of the Leipzig first team, having guided them to promotion in 2015-16.