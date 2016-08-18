Ranieri adamant Leicester are ready for Arsenal test

Claudio Ranieri is confident Leicester City are ready to bounce back from their opening-day loss against Hull City when they take on Arsenal at the weekend.

The reigning champions were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League opener, whereas Arsenal were defeated 4-3 by Liverpool.

Ranieri realises his team awaits a tough task on Saturday, but he is hopeful they have what it takes to get a good result.

"We lost twice to Arsenal last season. We know they are a good team with a good manager, but we are ready," Ranieri said.

"I watched Arsenal's first match. They played very well in the first half, but then Liverpool scored three times in quick succession.

"Arsene Wenger is one of the best managers in the world for me. I have a lot of respect for him.

"We have to do everything right then accept what is our destiny. Our strength is the same. We have good spirit and work well on the training ground.

"We won't change our mentality. We are strong and we believe. We know we have to work hard."