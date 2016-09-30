Ranieri calls for consistency from Leicester

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has urged his side to replicate their Champions League form when they square off with Southampton on Sunday.

The Foxes have won both their Champions League ties, most recently beating Porto 1-0 on Tuesday to move top of Group G.

But they have stuttered in the Premier League, sinking to heavy 4-1 defeats at Liverpool and Manchester United to sit 12th in the table, with just seven points from six games.

Ranieri wants his players to rediscover the form which saw them canter to a surprising title triumph last season, starting with their game at the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

“It'll be a very tough match for us but it's good. Now we’re up and down and in the Premier League we play so-so, and Champions League we’ve been good so far, but I want consistency", he told a media conference.

"Consistency was one of the key parts of last season and I want to see my players with the same fighting spirit as the last match. [There's] no magic formula but it's important to maintain the same concentration.

“But I think now we are ready to be more attentive and concentrated during the match. It's important for us to take confidence and make a good link with each other because I could say to my players 'you don't do your job' but no, everybody is doing a very good job but not together.

"It's important the players stay together and play as a team.

"I hope to have some matches in a row with a clean sheet. It'll be very good for us because when you have clean sheets you increase your confidence, you stay solid and get better.”

Ranieri is expecting the Saints to be tough opponents after watching their 0-0 Europa League draw with Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Thursday.

"They played very well and very solid, moved the ball well and [were] dangerous up front. At this moment they are fantastic."

He revealed that Kasper Schmeichel is fit for the game, while midfielder Nampalys Mendy should be available for selection after the international break.