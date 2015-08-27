Ranieri coy on Gray link

Claudio Ranieri refused to be drawn on rumours linking Leicester City with a bid for Birmingham City winger Demarai Gray.

Gray, an England Under-20 international who only signed his most recent contract in July, scored six goals in 41 Championship appearances for Gary Rowett's side last term.

"I don't speak about speculation," said the Italian when asked if Leicester had agreed to meet the reported £4.7million release clause in the 19-year-old's contract.

"He's a good player, but there is not only him, there are other good players as well, and I have a lot of good players here.

"I am very happy with the squad, but if somebody wants to leave, then they talk to me in my office and I will respect that.

"But nobody has done that, and until someone does then I am happy with all the players I have."