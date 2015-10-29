Ranieri expects league momentum to remain
West Brom will hope to take advantage of a wounded Leicester City side on Sunday, but Claudio Ranieri remains confident of their chances.
Claudio Ranieri does not believe Tuesday's League Cup exit will impact heavily on Leicester City's sky-high Premier League form.
Ranieri made nine changes to his XI for the trip to Hull City in midweek and saw his side eliminated on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra time with the Championship side.
Leicester travel to West Brom on Saturday with just one Premier League defeat to their name this season and Ranieri expects that a side restored to full-strength can pick up their momentum once again.
"I'd like if the players show good character," he said. "Leicester lost Tuesday but now to react. There's a good spirit.
"Our life is good because we do what we want to do. There is a lot of adrenaline.
"All the Premier League matches are tough. It's good though – it's an interesting season.
"West Brom close all the space well, press well and counter-attack well. We must be careful if we want to win the match.
"Tony Pulis has done a fantastic job and the team has a fantastic spirit."
