Ranieri expects league momentum to remain

Claudio Ranieri does not believe Tuesday's League Cup exit will impact heavily on Leicester City's sky-high Premier League form.

Ranieri made nine changes to his XI for the trip to Hull City in midweek and saw his side eliminated on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra time with the Championship side.

Leicester travel to West Brom on Saturday with just one Premier League defeat to their name this season and Ranieri expects that a side restored to full-strength can pick up their momentum once again.

"I'd like if the players show good character," he said. "Leicester lost Tuesday but now to react. There's a good spirit.

"Our life is good because we do what we want to do. There is a lot of adrenaline.

"All the Premier League matches are tough. It's good though – it's an interesting season.

"West Brom close all the space well, press well and counter-attack well. We must be careful if we want to win the match.

"Tony Pulis has done a fantastic job and the team has a fantastic spirit."