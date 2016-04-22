Ranieri hails Leicester City's 'Caesars'

Claudio Ranieri hailed his Leicester City "Caesars" as the club continue their push for a maiden Premier League title.

The Italian manager finally admitted his side can win the league this season ahead of Sunday's meeting with Swansea City.

Leicester need to win three of their next four games to confirm their status as champions - if Tottenham win all four of their remaining fixtures.

However, Ranieri dismissed concerns over the absence of top-scorer Jamie Vardy, who will miss the game through suspension.

"I think I have 24 stars," he said. I have 24 Caesars, that is our strength.

"There isn’t just one Caesar, there’s the other 23."

He added: "Now is the right moment to say 'OK keep going - it is this season or nevermore'. Well done, we are in the Champions League. Try, believe, if winning the league happens - fireworks'.

"They believe. We have everything in our own hands, I prefer my position to Spurs'.

"It is not important what they do. It is important what we do."