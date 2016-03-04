Ranieri hopeful Kante can face Watford

N'Golo Kante could hand Premier League leaders Leicester City a huge fitness boost ahead of Saturday's contest against Watford after coming through training unscathed on Friday.

The French midfielder has been an influential figure in the Foxes' unlikely climb to the top of the table since joining from Caen in August.

Kante was absent for Tuesday's 2-2 draw against West Brom with a hamstring injury and Claudio Ranieri initially thought he would miss out against Watford as well.

However, the manager is set to make a late decision on the key player's readiness ahead of Leicester's trip to Vicarage Road.

"N'Golo Kante made all of the training session [on Friday] and was good," he said at a news conference.

"I will decide [before the game if he is fit]. He could play."

Leicester saw title rivals Tottenham and Arsenal both lose in midweek, leaving them three and six points back respectively.

The North London rivals face off in Saturday's early kick-off, but Ranieri is uninterested in the result at White Hart Lane.

"Can both [teams] lose? We have to concentrate on Watford.

"There are 10 matches left. It'll be a big battle. Every match will be battles."

Leicester's fantastic season has led to rumours Ranieri is line to take the Italy job should Antonio Conte depart for Chelsea.

But Ranieri dismissed the reports and offered a reminder of the ill-fated spell in charge of Greece that preceded his appointment at King Power Stadium.

"The last time I managed a national team it wasn't so good. It's speculation," he said of the Azzurri link.

"It's only speculation. My focus is on Leicester."