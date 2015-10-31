Ranieri hopes Vardy won't get distracted by record

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says he is delighted by the form of striker Jamie Vardy, but warns he cannot get distracted by personal records.

Vardy was on hand to score Leicester's third goal in their 3-2 Premier League win over West Brom on Saturday, after Riyad Mahrez had struck twice following Salomon Rondon's opener for the hosts.

Rickie Lambert slotted home a late penalty, but Ranieri's side held on for a win that leaves them third in the table, while Vardy - the division's top scorer with 11 - is now two away from equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games.

Speaking after the game, Ranieri said he was pleased with his side's team spirit at the Hawthorns, adding that Vardy's form has given the club a lift.

He told the BBC: "We fight to the end. We have a very strong character and play good football.

"I told my players they were playing very well at half-time, to be careful at set-plays, and it was important to move the ball quickly and put them under pressure. We did that well."

"It’s important Jamie continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody."

And Vardy himself says he remains focused on helping his team-mates, admitting there is more hard work to come.

"If I achieve it [the record] it will be an absolute honour," the striker said. "But I've just got to knuckle down and prepare for the next game."

One possible negative for the Italian will be Leicester's defensive showings this season, with Foxes having secured just one clean sheet this season - a feat that was rewarded by the Italian buying his players pizza.

But there was to be no repeat of that gesture on Saturday, with the former Chelsea boss adding: "We conceded a goal today, so no pizza. Nothing."