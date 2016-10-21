Ranieri: I feel like a hybrid car

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says his remarkable spell in charge of the club has left him feeling like a hybrid car.

The 65-year-old masterminded a shock Premier League title triumph last season after replacing Nigel Pearson, who had steered them away from relegation in the closing weeks of the previous campaign.

Leicester have lost four times in eight games in a difficult start to their title defence, but three victories out of three in their maiden Champions League outing has put them on the brink of reaching the knock-out stages.

And Ranieri, who began his coaching career 30 years ago with Vigor Lamezia, says the drive of his players and the atmosphere in the corridors of the King Power Stadium keeps him motivated to continue in the role.

"Until I feel like an old man I keep going, I continue," he said, speaking ahead of Leicester's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"When I see all the people working well they give me the energy. It's like a hybrid car, I am the electric engine and then recharge the battery with the other engine. I take my motivation from the owner, the staff and the players.

"For me it is my life, my job. I want to continue for long. At 35 I said: 'At 50 I finish'. But then at 50 I said: 'Why now?' Then five by five, step by step. I am 65, now 70.

"I would say the life is fantastic, every job is difficult, but it is important to be strong inside, because you don't know what happens in life. You can go down but if you are strong you can wake up again."