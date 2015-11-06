Ranieri: I want to kill Flores!

Claudio Ranieri has joked that he wants "big revenge" and "to kill" opposite number Quique Sanchez Flores on Saturday.

The Leicester City manager was succeeded by the current Watford boss at Valencia in 2005 after he was sacked by the Liga club.

Ranieri was in typically charismatic mode ahead of Watford's visit to the King Power stadium on Saturday and the chance to face off against the 50-year-old.

"Yes, big revenge... I want to kill him!" laughed Ranieri at his pre-match media conference.

He then added: "Why revenge? Why with Quique? Why with another? I was sacked. For me it's the same. It's no different."

Leicester head into the weekend in third place, just three points off the top, with Watford a further six points behind in 11th.