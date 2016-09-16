Ranieri: If players think about Champions League music I ring my bell

Leicester City's players have been told to focus on the Premier League by manager Claudio Ranieri, who says he will ring his bell if he feels they are becoming distracted by the Champions League.

The Foxes got their European campaign off to a flying start by crushing Club Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday, with a home match against Burnley up next for Leicester on Saturday.

Ranieri has demanded his players refocus on the league after their continental commitments, indicating he will ring a bell from the sidelines if he feels they are not performing.

"The problem is if someone is thinking of the music, then I ring my bell," said Ranieri, who gave his players bells as Christmas gifts last year. "If they think about the music then I ring my bell.

"I forget what happened. Of course that is the new challenge. Forget and think about the next match.

"I'm used to this because always, in my career, when something happens it's finished.

"Forget Brugge, forget [the 4-1 loss at] Liverpool. One we lost, one we won - it's finished. Clear your mind because in the next match, the opponent wants to beat us.

"Of course, Burnley want to increase the tempo because they might think we're tired, but I don't believe it."

Asked if the bell specifically applies to Riyad Mahrez, who scored a brace against Club Brugge to prompt suggestions from the Italian that the Champions League music woke him up, Ranieri joked: "No, I put the headphones on him."