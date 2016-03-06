Ranieri: Mahrez hamstring is fine

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will be breathing a sigh of relief after receiving good news on the hamstring complaint that was threatening to keep Riyad Mahrez out of his side.

Mahrez scored a sensational 56th-minute winner as Leicester moved five points clear of Tottenham at the Premier League summit, but he was forced off with a hamstring injury five minutes from full-time.

But thankfully for Leicester, Ranieri said the injury was simply cramp, as opposed to a more serious strain or tear.

"There's no injury," Ranieri said in his television interview after the game.

"Just that he was tired, maybe a little cramp, and then I changed him in just the last minute to give more support to the midfield."

Leicester, who have collected 60 points from 29 matches, continue their title charge at home to Newcastle United on March 14.