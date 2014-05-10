Ranieri: Monaco are rightful champions

PSG have sealed the French top flight crown, with a seven-point buffer with two games to play, with Ranieri's Monaco their closest rivals.

Laurent Blanc's side were fined £20million for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules on Wednesday, and Ranieri claimed his club were the rightful winners.

"The rules should always be respected. UEFA have just clearly said that PSG have won without abiding by Financial Fair Play," Ranieri was quoted as saying by Calcio News 24.

"Therefore, we are the rightful champions, having respected the rules imposed at the start of the season."

Ranieri also said his future at the principality club would likely be decided on in the coming week.

"My future? The next week could be decisive," the Italian said.

Ranieri said his time at Monaco has been positive, as he guided the club out of Ligue 2 and into the top flight.

"My two seasons in the Principality have been very good," Ranieri said.

"I have a very good relationship with the players, I talk to them every day.

"Transfer rumours? Like everyone, players read the newspapers too. But when there are official decisions made I will be the first to communicate them."