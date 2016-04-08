Ranieri: PFA Team of the Year should be a Leicester XI

Claudio Ranieri says all of his Leicester City starting XI deserve to be in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Chelsea captain John Terry revealed this week that he has voted for seven Leicester players to make the selection following a remarkable season which has seen them open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Riyad Mahrez and Wes Morgan - who were both nominated for March's player of the month award - have also been tipped along with Jamie Vardy and N'Golo Kante to win the top individual PFA prize this season.

And Ranieri, who was named manager of the month on Friday, says all of his players deserve recognition for their achievements.

"I'm very pleased but the team's doing well," he said of his award. "I'd put all of my 11 players [in the PFA team]. They have allowed the fans to dream.

"A lot of children come to our training ground. It's amazing. That's good."

Leicester need just four wins from their final six games to guarantee the title but Ranieri refused to say how many matches he believes they must win in order to keep Tottenham and Arsenal at bay.

"I don't know. The others can win all their matches," he said. "I think the Europa [League qualification] is done. We are fighting for the Champions League now.

"Everyone wants to know what will happen in the next six matches. Me too, but we have to wait and take it match by match.

"In this moment I look at the next match and the next match is a difficult match."

Leicester take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.