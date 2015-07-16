Ranieri to resist wholesale changes

New Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is not going to give in to the temptation of making wholesale changes at the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri was announced as Leicester's new boss on Monday after Nigel Pearson was dismissed at the end of last month.

And the wily Italian is not planning on implementing big alterations to the way Leicester operate.

"I haven't explained anything [about his philosophy] to them yet," Ranieri told Sky Sports. "When we go back on Monday I will begin to speak with them tactically.

"I want to see very quickly how they understand my football, but of course my football is very close to how they are used to playing.

"It is not necessary to change too much because I watched their matches and they are very solid when they play.

"I don't want to change too much but just to give my Italian, tactical way."