Ranieri reveals Abidal absence for Lille draw

The defender had been left out of the starting XI for an encounter that saw the principality club lose further ground on leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

However, the France international was not named among the substitutes either, and Ranieri later explained he had returned home.

"It's his problem, I know he was at home," Ranieri was quoted as telling reporters. "He did not stay for the game.

"If there is a problem I will talk with the club. I want to know why he left. He was not on the bench. He left.

"He had a good week and trained every day but I preferred another player."

Monaco meet Lens in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Wednesday, and Ranieri is open to reconciliation should Abidal perform well in training.

"I will see how it goes in the training session and I will then make a decision," he added.

Monaco now sit 10 points adrift of PSG at the summit of Ligue 1 with eight games left to play.