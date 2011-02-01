Ranieri unperturbed by Roma plight

In a feisty news conference, Ranieri bemoaned Roma's inactivity in the transfer window.

Ranieri risked the wrath of the current bosses by criticising sporting director Daniele Prade over transfer policy for the fifth-placed Serie A side.

"Prade said Milan and Inter needed reinforcements but us no? I'm not in agreement," Ranieri said.

"They were already stronger than us and have more money to invest. We at the moment can't pull out a penny."

Indebted Roma have been on the market for months with creditor bank Unicredit and owners the Sensi family now close to deciding who to sell to, with reports saying five binding offers have come in including a bid from the Abu Dhabi Aaber fund.

A US consortium led by Thomas DiBenedetto and Italian businessman Giampaolo Angelucci have also been linked with offers for the club, whose share price shot up 4 percent on Tuesday, but Ranieri is not losing any sleep over the matter.

"No, I'm not giving something more for the new owner, I have always given my utmost for everyone, for myself, for the players and for Roma," he said ahead of Wednesday's Serie A match with Brescia.

"If I don't form part of the plans of the future owners I will not get angry, I've done my bit. I welcome even foreign investors, but with the right strategy for the good of Roma.

"Sure, it's clear money counts, look at what Chelsea have presented to my friend Ancelotti."

Ancelotti, whose side bought Spain striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool on Monday for £50 million, has been mentioned in the media as a possible successor to Ranieri given the London side's troubles this season and his love for former club Roma.