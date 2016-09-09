Ranieri urges Vardy to prove point to Allardyce

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri told Jamie Vardy to prove he deserves an England starting spot.

Vardy was left on the bench as Sam Allardyce's first game in charge ended in a 1-0 win over Slovakia in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who scored 24 Premier League goals last season, has netted once in three games to start this campaign.

Now, Ranieri wants to see Vardy prove a point to Allardyce, beginning with Saturday's trip to Liverpool.

"He's refreshed, he trained very well," the Italian said.

"For me it is good [he didn't play]. For him, no. Maybe he is more hungry – show me.

"You have to fight and say, 'Hey, Sam, I am ready to play'.

"But it wasn't only Jamie. Also [Daniel] Amartey, [Danny] Drinkwater, Ben Chilwell, Shinji Okazaki – a lot of my players went around the world without playing.

"That's good. They recover a little more."

Vardy could also have a new strike partner after Leicester signed Algeria international Islam Slimani for a reported club-record £29million.

Ranieri is unsure how big a role Slimani can play at Anfield, but confirmed the 28-year-old forward was fit and ready to go.

"He's available. I've not seen him yet. He could play," he said.

"I've spoken to him and he's ready because he's played all the matches for Sporting Lisbon."