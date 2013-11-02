Ranieri: We need to use Falcao more

The newly-promoted side – who spent more than €120 million in the close-season bringing in the likes of Falcao, James Rodriguez and Joao Moutinho – have made an excellent start to the Ligue 1 campaign, going unbeaten in their first 11 matches.

With seven wins, they sit just three points behind reigning champions PSG with a game in hand.

Much of that is down to the form of Colombia striker Falcao, who has scored eight goals, and Ranieri wants his men to improve the supply line for the 27-year-old.

Ranieri said: "The team should offer more support to Falcao and give him the ball more.

"This is necessary to be in a better position for us to be more effective. We know that the last pass can be difficult, but we also know that he can score goals and can turn things around if we use him well.

"This is the task that I am giving to my squad. Falcao is a player who can strengthen our confidence."

Monaco can move level on points with table-toppers PSG with victory at Lille on Sunday.