Ranieri: We want to improve

Claudio Ranieri arrived at work on Tuesday as the manager of the Premier League champions - and immediately outlined his desire to make Leicester City even better.

Not 12 hours had elapsed since his side's remarkable achievement was confirmed by Tottenham's failure to win at Chelsea and the Italian was already looking to the future.

The 64-year-old told reporters: "I am very happy for the fans, for the chairman, for everybody, the Leicester community.

"I don't know the secret, I think [it was] the players, the heart, the soul, how they played... "

Asked to give a message to the Leicester fans, he added: "Keep going, we want to improve a lot."

Ranieri was in Italy on Monday to have lunch with his 96-year-old mother and had yet to speak to his triumphant players, who gathered at striker Jamie Vardy's house to watch the Chelsea-Spurs match.

"I arrived back at 7pm and watched the match at 8pm," he said.

"I am waiting for them [the players] and we will enjoy it together.

"I am very happy now because if I won this title at the start of my career I would have forgot it. Now I am a very, very old man and feel much better.

"The emotion is at a maximum level."