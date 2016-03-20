Rapids announce signing of Tim Howard

United States international Tim Howard will be returning to MLS this summer as a member of the Colorado Rapids, the team announced Sunday.

Howard will join the Rapids as a designated player from English Premier League club Everton at the conclusion of the Premier League season.

“Tim is exceptional, both as a player and a person,” said Paul Bravo, Colorado's Technical Director and VP of Soccer Operations, said in a club statement. “He proved it at the last World Cup for the U.S National Team and he has been proving it for the last decade in the English Premier League. He has experience at the very pinnacle of the sport but we feel he has much still to offer on the pitch. We believe this is a pivotal signing for the Colorado Rapids.”

The U.S. national team goalkeeper has been with Everton since the 2006-07 season and had been consistently the side’s No.1 but lost his top spot to Joel Robles during this season.

Howard’s career got started in MLS back in 1998 when he played for the then-New York/New Jersey Metro Stars. After a successful career in New York, the Jersey-born Howard moved to Manchester United in 2003. Howard was in and out of the starting XI during his tenure with the Red Devils, until he eventually moved to Everton, where he cemented his place as the Toffees top choice in goal.

The starter for the U.S. in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Howard is expected to be named in the side that will face Guatemala in two World Cup qualifying matches March 25 and 29.