Raul fancies Real Madrid to overcome Atletico

Carlo Ancelotti's men enter the decider in Lisbon on Saturday as favourites despite finishing three points adrift of champions Atletico in La Liga this season.

The appearance in the final will be Real's first since 2002, when they claimed a ninth European crown and began their hunt for 'La Decima'.

Real great Raul said another performance like the one that saw the Spanish giants thrash Bayern Munich 4-0 in Germany in their semi-final second-leg would be enough.

"It's been a generally good season. The motivation and the hunger the side have shown in the Champions League are signs that the team want to win it," Raul said.

"It's especially significant what they did at a really tough ground, in Germany, away to Bayern Munich.

"If the team are close to what they did that day there's a good chance the cup will be coming back to the Bernabeu."

Raul said Ancelotti's squad knew what was at stake against their rivals and how important a 10th title was to the club's fans.

"The players know what they have to do. It’s the last game of the season, they’ve been working since August, thinking about and dreaming about this game," he said.

"It’s been 12 years since Madrid were last in a final and they know how important it is to win the Decima for Real Madrid."