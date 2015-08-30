Trending

Raul Garcia set to join Bilbao

By

Raul Garcia will swap Atletico Madrid for Athletic Bilbao after both La Liga clubs reached an agreement in principle.

Athletic Bilbao have reached a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia.

Bilbao made the announcement on Sunday after Raul Garcia watched from the stands as Atletico defeated Sevilla 3-0.

Raul Garcia, 29, will travel to Bilbao to undergo a medical on Monday.

"Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raul Garcia to our club," Bilbao said via a statement on their website.

"The definitive agreement between the clubs and the player depends on the player passing a medical and the formalising of the contracts."

Raul Garcia has made 212 La Liga appearances for Atletico since arriving from Osasuna in 2007-08.

During his time in Madrid, Raul Garcia helped Atletico to the La Liga title in 2013-14, while he tasted success in the Copa del Rey (2012-13), Supercopa de Espana (2014), UEFA Europa League (2009-10) and UEFA Super Cup (2010 and 2012).