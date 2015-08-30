Raul Garcia set to join Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have reached a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia.

Bilbao made the announcement on Sunday after Raul Garcia watched from the stands as Atletico defeated Sevilla 3-0.

Raul Garcia, 29, will travel to Bilbao to undergo a medical on Monday.

"Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raul Garcia to our club," Bilbao said via a statement on their website.

"The definitive agreement between the clubs and the player depends on the player passing a medical and the formalising of the contracts."

Raul Garcia has made 212 La Liga appearances for Atletico since arriving from Osasuna in 2007-08.

During his time in Madrid, Raul Garcia helped Atletico to the La Liga title in 2013-14, while he tasted success in the Copa del Rey (2012-13), Supercopa de Espana (2014), UEFA Europa League (2009-10) and UEFA Super Cup (2010 and 2012).