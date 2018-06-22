Ravanelli upsets wife by taking Arsenal job...in Kiev

Fabrizio Ravanelli says his wife "wasn't very happy" after he agreed to become the new manager of Ukrainian side Arsenal Kiev.

Former Juventus and Italy forward Ravanelli will take over at the club after their promotion to Ukraine's top tier.

"My wife wasn't very happy with this, but she knows how important it is for me," says Ravanelli. "My three children understood it too.

"I am grateful to Arsenal for the invitation. We are opening a new page of cooperation, which, I hope, will be long and fruitful."

Ravanelli, who starred in the Premier League for Middlesbrough, had a brief spell in charge of Ajaccio in 2013, lasting just over five months with the French side.

Let's just hope the Ravanelli family don't chicken out of a move to Ukraine's capital.