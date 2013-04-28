Reading and QPR relegated after dour draw

Their faint survival hopes were finally extinguished at the Madejski stadium, Reading returning to the second tier after one season back among the elite and QPR needing to regroup after their big-spending gamble, before and during the season, failed to build a team worthy of the top flight.

In the battle for a top four finish, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Manchester United, allowing Chelsea to leapfrog them into third place after they beat Swansea City 2-0.

Arsenal formed a guard of honour before kick-off for the champions but striker Robin van Persie was the centre of attention on his return to his former club.

Van Persie, whose 25 goals have helped fire United to their 20th league title, lived up to the role of pantomime villain.

Jeered throughout by the fans who once adored him, the Dutchman fanned the flames of derision when he lost possession which led to Theo Walcott scoring inside two minutes.

The howls grew louder still when he was shown a yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Per Mertesacker but redemption was offered when he was tripped by Bacary Sagna late in the first half. Van Persie picked himself up to slam home from the penalty spot.

'EXPECTED BOOING'

"It takes bottle to take a penalty when the crowd are booing," United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who said referee Phil Dowd apologised to United defender Rio Ferdinand for allowing Walcott's goal when he appeared to have strayed offside, told Sky Sports.

"We have a great spirit of applauding players when they come back to our club. I expected the booing to be honest with you."

United can no longer set a Premier League points record with the most they can get being 94. Chelsea's record is 95 from 2004/05.

With Manchester City set for the runners-up spot, the fight for third and fourth is heading for a nailbiting final week of the season next month.

Chelsea have 65 points from 34 games, Arsenal are on 64 having played one game more and Tottenham Hotspur are on 62, also with a game in hand on their arch rivals.

At the bottom, Reading and QPR have 25 points with three matches to play, seven adrift of third-bottom Wigan Athletic. Aston Villa, one place above the drop zone, have 34 with four games remaining.

The bottom pair were condemned to the drop because Villa play Wigan on the final day of the season on May 19, meaning one of those clubs will get to the 35-point mark which Reading and QPR cannot reach.

FINANCIAL IMPACT

"I have told the players to bottle up the feeling as it is never nice to get relegated, and make sure they never feel that way again," Reading manager Nigel Adkins, who replaced the sacked Brian McDermott last month, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The financial impact of relegation this season from the world's most popular domestic league is estimated to be between 40 million and 50 million pounds, with both missing out on a