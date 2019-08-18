Reading support Yakou Meite after racist abuse

Reading have backed Yakou Meite after the striker called out racist abuse he received on social media following the 3-0 win over Cardiff.

The Ivory Coast international was a second-half substitute for the Royals, and saw his late penalty saved in the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium.

The 23-year-old later posted a screenshot of the racist abuse sent to him, with the caption: “I don’t think i need to speak”.

We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 18, 2019

Reading showed the club’s support with a defiant message and picture of Meite celebrating.

The post on Twitter read: “We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon. Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words – ‘We’ve got Meite… Yakou Meite…’.”

In response, Meite welcomed the show of solidarity, tweeting: “Thanks everyone for the support, we are all together thanks again.”

Thanks everyone for the support , we are all together thanks again 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BZ9wXGhfN0— La brute (@Yaks75) August 18, 2019

There have been a series of unsavoury incidents already this season.

Last week, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham became a victim of online racial abuse following his missed kick in the penalty shoot-out which decided the Super Cup against Liverpool.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment on Sunday’s latest case.