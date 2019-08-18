Reading support Yakou Meite after racist abuse
Reading have backed Yakou Meite after the striker called out racist abuse he received on social media following the 3-0 win over Cardiff.
The Ivory Coast international was a second-half substitute for the Royals, and saw his late penalty saved in the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium.
The 23-year-old later posted a screenshot of the racist abuse sent to him, with the caption: “I don’t think i need to speak”.
We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 18, 2019
Reading showed the club’s support with a defiant message and picture of Meite celebrating.
The post on Twitter read: “We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon. Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words – ‘We’ve got Meite… Yakou Meite…’.”
In response, Meite welcomed the show of solidarity, tweeting: “Thanks everyone for the support, we are all together thanks again.”
Thanks everyone for the support , we are all together thanks again 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BZ9wXGhfN0— La brute (@Yaks75) August 18, 2019
There have been a series of unsavoury incidents already this season.
Last week, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham became a victim of online racial abuse following his missed kick in the penalty shoot-out which decided the Super Cup against Liverpool.
Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment on Sunday’s latest case.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.