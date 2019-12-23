Reading wait on Miazga

Reading will give defender Matt Miazga a fitness test ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR.

Miazga missed the 3-0 drubbing of Derby with a hamstring injury and his ability to train has been limited.

Romanian striker George Puscas is out for at least a month because of a shoulder injury.

Reading are also missing Andy Yiadom because of a knee problem and he is not expected back until January at the earliest.

QPR keeper Liam Kelly has returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury.

Kelly sustained the damage against Leeds on November 2 and while he has made good progress the Reading game has probably come too soon for his return.

French centre-back Yoann Barbet recovered from his own thigh issue but is now battling a calf problem.

Midfielder Charlie Owens continues to recover from knee surgery and is out.