Real to assess Ramos calf injury

Sergio Ramos will be evaluated by Real Madrid's medical staff after it was confirmed that the defender is suffering from a calf injury.

Real announced on Friday that Ramos had sustained a grade one muscle injury in the soleus of his left leg.

The revelation follows reports in Spain that Ramos would miss the final two games of the season after allegedly playing the full 90 minutes of Real's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus with "a ripped calf".

After suffering elimination 3-2 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's clash, Real - who are four points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with two matches to play - round of their campaign with games versus Espanyol and Getafe.