Real, Atletico and Barcelona want Rakitic

The Sevilla captain's future has been discussed regularly in 2014, with giants including Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

But it appears Real and Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are the frontrunners for the 61-time Croatia international's signature.

Luka Rakitic, Ivan's father, said the three La Liga giants had put in offers, but a decision on his future would wait until after the FIFA World Cup.

"Look, his brother Dejan, who looks after his career, has offers from Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the table," Luka, whose preferred destination for his son is Barcelona, told Croatian newspaper Jutarnji.

"We'll decide after the World Cup. That's when the market starts.

"The conditions offered are nothing better than what he has at Sevilla, but Ivan is a god there."