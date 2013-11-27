Real Betis coach Mel given vote of confidence

Betis have slipped to the bottom of La Liga under the 50-year-old's guidance and are three points adrift of the four clubs above them.

Defeat to city rivals Sevilla on Sunday was Betis' third consecutive league defeat, but Gordillo has given Mel a vote of confidence.

"Is he playing for his future? I think it is hasty to say that," said Gordillo ahead of the club's UEFA Europa League clash with Lyon on Thursday.

"Every game is a final because we have to try win by all means.

"For me he is not playing for his future, of course not. He has demonstrated a lot and we want the team to progress forward with him as soon as possible.

"We must each do our bit and we have to be behind the team.

"The confidence in Mel remains the same, for what is happening at the moment and for what we have experienced together.

"There is a long way to go in the league."