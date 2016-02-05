Real Betis confirm Damiao signing

Real Betis have confirmed the capture of Brazilian striker Leandro Damiao.

The club confirmed the striker has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the La Liga season, and the Seville-based outfit will be hoping he can bag the required goals to steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

Betis sit 14th in the La Liga table, but are just two points away from the bottom three.

A 17-time Brazil international, Damiao has been a free agent since Santos allowed him to leave, while his last appearance was on loan with Cruzeiro in November.

He scored four goals in 23 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Cruzeiro last season.

At 26, the move marks Damiao's first foray into Europe after rising to prominence in Brazil's top flight in 2010 with Internacional, scoring seven goals in 25 league games.

He won a Copa Libertadores in the same year and was part of the Brazil team which won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.