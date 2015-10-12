Real Madrid are not making Bale demands, insists Coleman

Wales are free to use Gareth Bale as much as they want in their final Euro 2016 qualifier against Andorra on Tuesday, Chris Coleman has insisted.

Despite losing 2-0 away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, Wales sealed qualification to the tournament in France next year thanks to Israel's surprise home defeat to Cyprus.

Bale's club Real Madrid have already seen Karim Benzema and Luka Modric suffer injuries during the international break, but the Wales manager denied reports the Santiago Bernabeu side were angry at the prospect of the star forward's inclusion for the final match at home to Andorra in Cardiff.

"There has been no demand from Read Madrid on if he starts or how long he will play," Coleman said.

"Real Madrid have always been first class."

Coleman, reflecting on his side's achievement in reaching their first major tournament since 1958, said he would be happy to face Bale's club team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a pre-tournament friendly as they bid to fill a vacant spot in their calendar for November.

"I am the proudest I have ever been in my life," he said.

"It is my biggest achievement in football

"We need to keep pushing forward. We can always get better and need to keep pushing.

"Portugal would be a good one but they could be part of a mini-tournament in Miami. If not, we would be interested [in playing them].

"We would want it in Cardiff and it is possibly a good time to go to the Millennium Stadium and play in front of a big crowd."