Real Madrid boss Zidane to prioritise LaLiga in 2019-20

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is prioritising LaLiga and wrestling the title back from Barcelona next season.

Barca are on the brink of a 26th league crown following their win over Alaves on Tuesday, while Real are a distant third in the table.

Zidane, who returned to the club in March as the third coach of a turbulent campaign, wants to redress the balance next term and could not resist a cheeky dig at their arch rivals.

Speaking at a press conference and quoted on the club website, Zidane said: “Next year we’re going to try to start the league in the best way because the league is the day to day and it’s very important, almost since pre-season.

Zidane led Real to Champions League glory last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’re going to try to start very well because if not it’s going to be difficult again.

“You have to put the league as the first objective. We have always had the league in mind, but there has been a team in front that has done very well. It’ll be the main objective of next season because it’s the most difficult.

“We have won the league 33 times and Barcelona, ​​how many? Lately they’re doing well and you have to recognise when the opposing team does well and congratulate them. But in history, Real Madrid has won the league more.

😎 3 more points for the @LaLiga title 🏆🔵🔴 Força Barça pic.twitter.com/UHZAoMiw9e— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2019

“This is not to defend ourselves, but to put it in context. Next year we want to change that dynamic.

“I always say that for me the most important thing is the league because it is the day to day and it is the most difficult.

“In the Champions League you have fewer games and the league is 38 matches. We must not fail in this competition and we will try to win every title.”

Real face Getafe on Thursday evening and Zidane, who guided the club to three consecutive Champions League titles during his previous tenure, wants a performance from his side.

“We’re going to have a difficult game and we must play at a high intensity,” he added.

But Barcelona and Lionel Messi are dominating domestically (Nick Potts/PA)

“I want my team to play with the necessary intensity against a side who are doing well.

“It’s the best season in their history and it’s come as a result of hard work. Knowing that, and that we’re playing against a team that is doing well, we’ll try to do better, like in the last game.

“We always play to win and that is what we’re going to try tomorrow.”

Fourth-placed Getafe are targeting another major scalp to boost their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places.

Jose Bordalas’ side have won eight of their last nine home matches and are on course for their best ever top-flight season.