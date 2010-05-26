Trending

Real Madrid call news conference

MADRID - Real Madrid have called a board meeting for 4:30pm GMT on Wednesday and president Florentino Perez will hold a news conference afterwards, the La Liga club said.

The meeting comes amid media speculation that coach Manuel Pellegrini, who took Real to second place last season, will be sacked and replaced by Inter Milan's Jose Mourinho.

