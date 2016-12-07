Real Madrid equal record 34-match unbeaten run

Real Madrid have equalled their club record by reaching 34 matches without suffering defeat.

Zinedine Zidane's men have levelled the mark set by Leo Beenhakker's Madrid side, who reached 34 games unbeaten between October 1988 and April 1989.

Madrid's current run started in April 2016 with a 4-0 home win over Eibar, with Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund taking them to 34.

The Santiago Bernabeu side have won 25 and drawn nine of the games in that span, with Cristiano Ronaldo the most prolific contributor to the run with 21 goals.