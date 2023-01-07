Real Madrid field XI with no Spanish players for first time in club's 121-year history
Away to Villarreal in LaLiga, Real Madrid have fielded an XI with no Spanish players for the first time in the club's 121-year history
Real Madrid have fielded a line-up with no Spanish players for the first time in the club's almost 121 years of history.
Founded in March 1902, Los Blancos had never previously started an official match without a Spanish player in the team.
But away to Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti picked an XI featuring three Frenchman, two Brazilians, two Germans, a Croat, a Belgian, an Austrian and a Uruguayan.
However, there were six Spaniards on the bench for Los Blancos: Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos and third-choice goalkeeper Luis Lopez.
This fixture had ended in a draw in each of the five previous seasons and Real needed at least a point this time to move above fierce rivals Barcelona in the table, with the Catalans in action away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.
But Ancelotti's side ended up losing 2-1 and remain in second place, level on points with Barcelona for now.
Madrid did finish the match with two Spanish players on the pitch, though, after Vazquez and Asensio came on as substitutes in the second half.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
