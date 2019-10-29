Gareth Bale insists he's settled at Real Madrid and 'follows the golf', not Brexit

During the summer transfer window, it looked likely that Bale would leave Real Madrid.

It seemed as though Zinedine Zidane had lost faith in the player and was happy let him go.

The club reportedly also felt a pressure to move the 30-year-old on in order to lighten their wage bill.

However, after a potential late move to China fell through, Bale remained in the Spanish capital and has found himself back in the team. After a bright start to the season, he regained the favour of Zidane and has contributed two goals and two assists in seven appearances thus far.

The Welshman is currently out through injury, but his spirits remain high as he looks ahead to life after football.

"[I'll be] on a golf course," Bale told the Telegraph.

"I haven't thought about retirement too much, but I'm 30 and you have to turn your attention to it.

"I'm trying to set things up so I have things to do, rather than just sitting on my sofa."

Bale avoids most media coverage of the news and politics back in the UK, but admits he has to keep half an eye on Brexit - while the rest of his gaze focuses on the golf.

"I look in terms of stuff financially, because [Brexit] affects me in a certain way for investments or money," Bale continued, "because things change, but I don't read most of the nonsense.

"I genuinely don't know 99% of Brexit. I don't even know who the prime minister is anymore. I haven't got a clue.

"I can't have a say in it so I'm not interested. I follow the golf, that's about it. I can tell you who's number one in the world?

"[I] feel very happy living here [In Madrid], the lifestyle, culture, food, weather... my family's very settled."

In terms of keeping up the Galactico lifestyle post-retirement, Bale is adamant he'd rather avoid the limelight.

"No, thank you. I'd rather no one recognised me," Bale went on.

"[I'd rather] stay on a golf course!

"No, people have their own preferences, but I'd rather just decline away. I don't want to keep promoting myself. When I finish I want a relaxed, quieter life."

