Real Madrid to play 2017 MLS All-Star Game

Reigning European champions Real Madrid have been announced as the opponents for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago.

Madrid have won the Champions League in two of the last three seasons, while they are in the quarter-finals of this season's competition, and Zinedine Zidane's side will now take on the best MLS has to offer in August.

Chicago's Soldier Field will host the Spanish giants in the annual fixture on August 2, with the game set to form part of a pre-season tour of the United States for Madrid.

They will become the first LaLiga side to face off against the MLS All-Stars, with previous opponents including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal won the last game 2-1 in July 2016, with Chuba Akpom netting a late winner after Didier Drogba had scored for MLS.