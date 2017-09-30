Real Madrid recruit Vinicius to miss U-17 World Cup

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior will miss the Under-17 World Cup, Flamengo coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

Vinicius, who will join Real Madrid next year, will stay with Flamengo instead of heading to India for the tournament in October.

Rueda said Vinicius, who has scored two goals this Brazilian Serie A season, wished the national team all the best.

"It was a situation analysed with the board, with the commission and Vinicius," he said on Friday.

"We want the best for him. He is a conscious, intelligent player, important to the national team, but he did not participate in the weeks of preparation.

"He knows he can come and help, but he also wants to respect that.

"He knows the Selecao has good players and still stay with us. We hope the squad is successful in the World Cup."

Three-time champions Brazil are in Group D for the World Cup and will face North Korea, Niger and Spain.