Real Madrid return 'a dream come true' for Morata

Alvaro Morata claims he has realised a dream by sealing a transfer back to Real Madrid from Juventus.

The Spain international, who left for the Serie A champions in 2014, moved back to the Santiago Bernabeu last month after Madrid activated their €30million buy-back option.

Reports continue to link Morata with a subsequent transfer to Chelsea, but the 23-year-old says he is relishing the prospect of working under Zinedine Zidane at the club he joined as a youth player in 2008.

"It is incredible to be here again," he told Madrid's official website, ahead of his arrival for a pre-season training camp in Montreal. "It is a dream come true and I can't wait to get started.

"I can't wait for tomorrow to arrive so we can get to work. Zidane works hard and does a lot of physical work. I have had two great years at Juventus, I learned a lot and I can only be thankful because without this experience I would not be here."

Team-mate Lucas Vazquez, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Zidane last season, is already looking ahead to the UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla next month as Madrid look to start 2016-17 with a trophy.

"I'm going into this season feeling motivated and excited," he said. "I am in great shape and cannot wait to get started.

"We are now focusing on the UEFA Super Cup. We need to be in great shape and work hard in order to win it. The holidays always go quickly, but I'm excited to get started and very happy to be here."