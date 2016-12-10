Real Madrid set new 35-match unbeaten record

Real Madrid set a new club-record unbeaten run as a thrilling late comeback against Deportivo La Coruna racked up a 35th game in a row without defeat.

Madrid were without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale and those changes almost looked likely to cost Zinedine Zidane as Joselu struck twice to cancel out Alvaro Morata's opener.

But substitute Mariano connected with Lucas Vazquez's cross before Sergio Ramos crashed home a stoppage-time header to snatch a 3-2 win and secure a place in history for this Madrid vintage.

The previous record was set by Leo Beenhakker's Madrid side, who went 34 games unbeaten between October 1988 and April 1989.

Zidane's men levelled Beenhakker's record with their 2-2 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and they have now erased the Dutchman's name from the record books entirely.

Madrid's current run started in April with a 4-0 home win over Eibar, three days after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg.

The Santiago Bernabeu side have won 26 and drawn nine of the games in that span, with Ronaldo the most prolific contributor to the run with 21 goals.