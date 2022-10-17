Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year.

The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.

Gianluigi Donnarumma scooped the gong last time out for his heroic Euro 2020 displays, which ended with a penalty shootout save in the final against Bukayo Saka. Alisson of Liverpool won the inaugural trophy.

Ballon d'Or 2022: Thibaut Courtois's incredible year

Thibaut Courtois in action for Belgium (Image credit: Getty)

It wasn't too long ago that Courtois was omitted from FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers (opens in new tab) on the planet. That didn't go down too well with Big TC, either…

"Today I needed to win a final, for my career, for all the hard work, to put respect on my name because I don’t think I have enough respect, especially England," Courtois mentioned in the aftermath of the Champions League final. "There was a magazine, in March, that didn't put me in the top 10 [goalkeepers]… I don't think they have to put me as no.1, but not to be put in the top 10 – it's strange."

Well, he's top of the list tonight and it's well deserved. Courtois was a colossus for Real in their run to a 14th European title – and he kept 16 clean sheets for Los Blancos in their run to the La Liga title.

As undisputed No.1 between the sticks for Belgium, he's now looking to complete his year with a strong World Cup in Qatar: he actually won the Best Goalkeeper award in Russia four years ago.

Karim Benzema is expected to lift the main award (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The main award for the evening, given to the best player on Earth this year, is expected to go to Karim Benzema, Courtois' team-mate at Real Madrid, who has had a phenomenal 2022.

Sadio Mané has already won the inaugural Socrates award, given for tackling social issues, while Barcelona star Gavi has won the young players' Kopa Trophy. Alexis Putellas won the women's award, the Ballon d'Or Femenin.

The full list of Ballon d'Or 2022 winners is here.