Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022

Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer.

The award last year went to Gavi's team-mate at Barça, Pedri

Ballon d'Or 2022 Kopa Trophy: Gavi's amazing year

Gavi (L) vies with Mallorca's Spanish midfielder Antonio Sanchez during the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona (Image credit: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gavi actually has Pedri to thank, in a way – his compatriot's injury last year cleared the way for him to make his Spain debut.

The midfielder has been excellent under near-namesake Xavi this season and last, playing in midfield and wide on the left. Compared to the likes of Andres Iniesta, the La Masia academy product is still just 17.

Jude Bellingham was among the nominees for the prize, which was established in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe won the first edition of the prize, while Matthijs de Ligt took the second.

The full ranked list of Ballon d'Or 2022 is here.