Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings: The full men's list revealed (so far)

The Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings are underway, with the initial shortlist of 30 names being whittled down.

Karim Benzema is the Ballon d'Or favourite this year, with the Real Madrid forward odds-on with many bookies to take home the prize for the first time.

Previous winner Cristiano Ronaldo knows it is not his year, having placed 17th in the list, while record holder of the gong Lionel Messi did not even make the shortlist, for the first time since 2005.

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are the other names in the mix for the prize this year, but it seems unlikely that anyone will be able to pry the award away from Benzema, who was superlative in Real Madrid's successful Champions League campaign last season.

If you're looking to understand why Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, we've got you covered – but if you're just looking for how to watch the 2022 Ballon d'Or, we've got that too.

While 2018 winner Luka Modric has yet to have his place announced, it seems likely we will have a first-time Ballon d'Or winner this evening.

Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings: The full men's list revealed

=25. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool and Uruguay)

=25. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig and France)

=25. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City and Portugal)

=25. Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid and Germany)

=25. Mike Maignan (AC Milan and France)

=25. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich and Germany)

=22. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)

=22. Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

=22. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England)

21. Harry Kane (Tottenham and England)

20. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Portugal)

=17. Luis Diaz (Liverpool and Colombia)

=17. Casemiro (Manchester United and Brazil)

16. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)

=14. Rafael Leao (AC Milan and Portugal)

=14. Fabinho (Liverpool and Brazil)

13. Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast)

12. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria)

11. Son Heung-min (Tottenham and South Korea)

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

9. Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia)

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

7. Thibaut Courtis (Real Madrid and Belgium)

6. Kylian Mbappe (PSG and France)

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022 result

Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas picked up the 2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin award for best women's footballer in the world for the second year running.

Kopa trophy 2022 result

Barcelona Gavi was announced as the Kopa Trophy 2022 winner, the award given to the best young player, selected by past Ballon d'Or winners.