Real Madrid striker Benzema to miss Malaga clash

Karim Benzema has been left out of the Real Madrid squad for Sunday's La Liga trip to Malaga.

Although the club failed to offer an explanation for the Frenchman's omission, reports in Spain suggest Benzema is struggling with a hip problem.

It means Zinedine Zidane will be without two-thirds of the famed BBC with Cristiano Ronaldo the only member of the trio fit for the trip to La Rosaleda - Gareth Bale is still absent with a calf injury.

Jese is, therefore, likely to start after coming off the bench to score in Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win at Roma in midweek.