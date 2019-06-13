Trending

Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard – live

  • Eden Hazard will be unveiled by Real Madrid tonight as he completes his £130million move from Chelsea, signing a five-year contract.
  • After undergoing a medical, he will appear on the Bernabeu pitch before facing the media at 7pm local time (6pm BST).
  • Follow the latest updates here.

4.30pm

Real fans are gathering outside the Bernabeu ahead of Eden Hazard’s introduction to the Los Blancos faithful. The Belgium star must first complete a medical before taking to the pitch for his presentation – complete with ball-juggling display – and facing the media at around 7pm local time (6pm BST).

Deportes COPE journalist Alex Martin provides evidence of the excitement levels in north Madrid, writing: “Tremendous queues to welcome @hazardeden10 #WelcomeHazard”