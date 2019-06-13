Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard – live
- Eden Hazard will be unveiled by Real Madrid tonight as he completes his £130million move from Chelsea, signing a five-year contract.
- After undergoing a medical, he will appear on the Bernabeu pitch before facing the media at 7pm local time (6pm BST).
- Follow the latest updates here.
4.30pm
Real fans are gathering outside the Bernabeu ahead of Eden Hazard’s introduction to the Los Blancos faithful. The Belgium star must first complete a medical before taking to the pitch for his presentation – complete with ball-juggling display – and facing the media at around 7pm local time (6pm BST).
🇧🇪🙌🏟 Looking forward to presenting @hazardeden10 at the Bernabéu at 7pm CEST this evening! #RMFans, are you excited? #WelcomeHazardpic.twitter.com/Zr8nyc9OUD— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 13, 2019
🙌🗣 Welcome to Madrid, @hazardeden10! Our #RMFans are waiting for you at the Bernabéu! #HalaMadridpic.twitter.com/zKcbwSujSJ— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 13, 2019
Deportes COPE journalist Alex Martin provides evidence of the excitement levels in north Madrid, writing: “Tremendous queues to welcome @hazardeden10 #WelcomeHazard”
Tremendas las colas para recibir a @hazardeden10@partidazocope@deportescope#WelcomeHazardpic.twitter.com/AUB9KiDHDj— Álex Martín (@alex_martinn_10) June 13, 2019
#RealMadrid fans have BEEN READY for Hazard!#WelcomeHazardpic.twitter.com/g1l7wvNhAA— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 13, 2019
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.