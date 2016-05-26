Real Madrid will attack Atletico again, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti expects Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to follow a similar pattern to the 2014 showpiece.

Madrid, coached by Ancelotti, came from a goal down to equalise in the 93rd-minute of that game at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz, going on to win 4-1 in extra-time.

The Italian departed after a trophyless 2014-15 campaign, but his successor Rafael Benitez only lasted until January before being replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane served as Ancelotti's assistant when Madrid claimed La Decima and he can now emulate his former mentor by beating Atletico and securing Los Blancos' 11th European Cup at San Siro.

Ancelotti, due to take over at Bayern Munich in the off-season, believes the former France star's tenure represents an element of continuity from his own reign at Santiago Bernabeu.

"Not much has changed since [the 2014 final]," he told Omnisport.

"Real Madrid still keep the same ideas, as do Atletico Madrid. Only the Real Madrid manager has changed. Two years ago it was me, now it is Zidane.

"It will be more or less the same game. Very intense, with Atletico defending and Real attacking."

Ancelotti also backed in-demand veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic to keep performing following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, where the two worked together in 2012-13.

He said: "Ibrahimovic won with any team he played for. I know him very well, it's true he is now 34 but if I'm not wrong this year he scored 45 goals in all competitions, so I think he is still very competitive."

The Sweden international, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, netted 45 goals in domestic action for PSG and five more in the Champions League.