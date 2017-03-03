Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar

Real Madrid will have to make do without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's LaLiga clash with Eibar due to injury.

The Portugal international sat out Friday's training session with "muscular problems" and coach Zinedine Zidane has opted to leave him out of his squad for this weekend's clash.

Ronaldo single-handedly salvaged a point for Madrid against Las Palmas on Wednesday, netting twice in the final five minutes to help his side to a 3-3 draw after going two goals down.

The 32-year-old attacker has netted 18 times in 20 LaLiga outings this campaign.

It is unclear whether Ronaldo is also in doubt for next week's Champions League clash with Napoli, with Madrid defending a 3-1 lead at the Stadio San Paolo.

16:15 CET Ipurua LaLigaMarch 3, 2017

His absence leaves Zidane with something of a selection headache for Saturday's encounter, as fellow attackers Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata are unavailable due to suspension.

The Frenchman has selected Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Mariano as his three attackers, with James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio and Isco also potential options for a place up front.